APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels closed at ₹219.95 on the last day with a high of ₹222 and a low of ₹210.3. The market cap stands at ₹4519.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹234.5 and a 52-week low of ₹170.15. The BSE volume was 259789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.