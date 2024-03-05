Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -3.71 %. The stock closed at 219.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.8 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels closed at 219.95 on the last day with a high of 222 and a low of 210.3. The market cap stands at 4519.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 234.5 and a 52-week low of 170.15. The BSE volume was 259789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹219.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on the BSE, the volume was 259,789 shares and the closing price was 219.95.

