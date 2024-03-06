Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Faces Stock Decline Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Faces Stock Decline Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 209.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price TodayPremium
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS, the stock opened at 218.45 and closed at 211.8. The high for the day was 225.55 while the low was 206.15. The market capitalization was 4478.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 234.5 and the 52-week low was 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 386,518 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:44:26 AM IST

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price update :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹204, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹209.85

The current data for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock shows a price of 204 with a percent change of -2.79 and a net change of -5.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the company's performance.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33:21 AM IST

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:47 AM IST

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹209.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹211.8

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently trading at 209.85 with a percent change of -0.92% and a net change of -1.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06:25 AM IST

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹211.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on the BSE had a volume of 386,518 shares with a closing price of 211.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie