APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Faces Stock Decline Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 209.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS, the stock opened at 218.45 and closed at 211.8. The high for the day was 225.55 while the low was 206.15. The market capitalization was 4478.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 234.5 and the 52-week low was 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 386,518 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price update :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹204, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹209.85

The current data for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock shows a price of 204 with a percent change of -2.79 and a net change of -5.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the company's performance.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹209.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹211.8

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently trading at 209.85 with a percent change of -0.92% and a net change of -1.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹211.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on the BSE had a volume of 386,518 shares with a closing price of 211.8.

