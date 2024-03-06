APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Faces Stock Decline Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS, the stock opened at ₹218.45 and closed at ₹211.8. The high for the day was ₹225.55 while the low was ₹206.15. The market capitalization was ₹4478.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹234.5 and the 52-week low was ₹170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 386,518 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|3 Months
|3 Months
|6 Months
|6 Months
|YTD
|YTD
|1 Year
|1 Year
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently trading at ₹209.85 with a percent change of -0.92% and a net change of -1.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
