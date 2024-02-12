Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 21 %. The stock closed at 155 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.55 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS opened at 187 and closed at 155. The stock reached a high of 188.9 and a low of 170.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not available. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,355,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 12:16 PM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Today, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS ORD stock reached a low price of 170.15 and a high price of 193.15.

12 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price NSE Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹187.55, up 21% from yesterday's ₹155

The stock of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS is currently priced at 187.55. It has experienced a percent change of 21, with a net change of 32.55.

12 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

12 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹155 on last trading day

