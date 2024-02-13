Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 203.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.6 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price NSE Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹205.6, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹203.45

The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS has increased by 1.06% or 2.15, bringing the total price to 205.6. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹211.1, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹203.45

The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS has increased by 3.76% or 7.65. The current stock price is 211.1.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹155 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS was 4,906,465 shares. The closing price for the stock was 155.

