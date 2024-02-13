APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS sees upward trend in trading

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels opened at ₹187 and closed at ₹155. The high for the day was ₹223.5, while the low was ₹170.15. The market capitalization of the company is not available. The 52-week high and low for the stock are also not provided. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,465 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS has increased by 1.06% or ₹2.15, bringing the total price to ₹205.6. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS has increased by 3.76% or ₹7.65. The current stock price is ₹211.1.
