APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 200.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.05 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS, the stock opened at 211.05 and closed at 203.45. The stock reached a high of 217.35 and a low of 197 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 223.5 and 170.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 909,449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹201.05, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹200.9

The current data for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock shows that the price is 201.05 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is 0.15.

Click here for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Profit Loss

14 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reached a low of 195.95 and a high of 204.50 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price NSE Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹202, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹200.9

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently trading at a price of 202. The stock has seen a 0.55 percent increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹196.25, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹200.9

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently trading at a price of 196.25, which represents a 2.31% decrease from the previous trading period. The stock has experienced a net change of -4.65.

14 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹203.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS, the volume of shares traded on the BSE was 909,449. The closing price of the shares was 203.45.

