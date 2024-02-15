Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 200.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.95 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS opened at a price of 196.25 and closed at 200.9. The stock had a high of 204.55 and a low of 195.95. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 223.5 and the 52-week low is 170.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 622,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹201.95, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹200.9

The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS is currently at 201.95. It has experienced a 0.52 percent increase, with a net change of 1.05.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹200.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS had a volume of 622,447 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 200.9.

