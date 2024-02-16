Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Soaring in the Market!

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 202.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.65 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock opened at 202.95 and closed at 202.7. The highest price for the day was 209.95, while the lowest price was 202.5. The stock has a market capitalization of 0.0 cr and a 52-week high of 223.5 and a 52-week low of 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 497,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹205.65, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹202.95

The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS has increased by 1.33% or 2.7, bringing the current price to 205.65.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹202.7 on last trading day

On the last day, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS had a BSE volume of 497,126 shares, with a closing price of 202.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!