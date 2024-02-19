Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -4.07 %. The stock closed at 202.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.7 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' last day saw a decrease in the stock price from an open of 205.65 to a close of 202.95. The stock had a high of 205.95 and a low of 190.1 during the day. The market cap remained unchanged at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 223.5 and 170.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 340,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹202.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS had a BSE volume of 340,422 shares with a closing price of 202.95.

