APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' last day saw a decrease in the stock price from an open of ₹205.65 to a close of ₹202.95. The stock had a high of ₹205.95 and a low of ₹190.1 during the day. The market cap remained unchanged at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 223.5 and 170.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 340,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
