APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 194.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.25 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' stock price on the last day closed at 194.7, with a high of 202.55 and a low of 187.1. The market capitalization stands at 4209.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 223.5 and the 52-week low is 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 319,556 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST

On the last day of trading, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS had a BSE volume of 319,556 shares with a closing price of 194.7.

