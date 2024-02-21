APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS saw the open price at ₹197.35 and the close price at ₹197.25. The stock reached a high of ₹217.95 and a low of ₹197 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹4496.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹223.5 and the 52-week low was ₹170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 366,968 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
