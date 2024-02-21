Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 6.82 %. The stock closed at 197.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.7 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS saw the open price at 197.35 and the close price at 197.25. The stock reached a high of 217.95 and a low of 197 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 4496.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 223.5 and the 52-week low was 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 366,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

