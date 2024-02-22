APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' last day of trading saw an open price of ₹212.55 and a close price of ₹210.7. The stock reached a high of ₹223.85 and a low of ₹210.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹4544.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹223.5 and the 52-week low was ₹170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 412,764 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently priced at ₹212.95, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels had a trading volume of 412,764 shares with a closing price of ₹210.7.
