APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 210.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.95 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' last day of trading saw an open price of 212.55 and a close price of 210.7. The stock reached a high of 223.85 and a low of 210.4. The market capitalization stood at 4544.39 crore. The 52-week high was 223.5 and the 52-week low was 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 412,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹212.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹210.7

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock is currently priced at 212.95, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹210.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels had a trading volume of 412,764 shares with a closing price of 210.7.

