Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 6.39 %. The stock closed at 212.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.55 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' last day saw the stock open at 214.75, close at 212.95, with a high of 230 and a low of 207.65. The market capitalization stood at 4834.62 crore. The 52-week high was at 223.85 and the low was at 170.15. The BSE volume recorded was 744138 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹212.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on the BSE, the volume was 744,138 shares with a closing price of 212.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!