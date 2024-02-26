Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 226.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.5 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' stock opened at 229.35 and closed at 226.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 234.5, while the low was 220.25. The market capitalization stood at 4748.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 234.5 and 170.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 186067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹226.55 on last trading day

On the last day, APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS had a trading volume of 186,067 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 226.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!