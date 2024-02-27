Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stocks Slide in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 222.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.8 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels closed at 222.5 on the last day, with an opening price of 225.75. The stock reached a high of 225.75 and a low of 214 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 4605.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 234.5, and the 52-week low is 170.15. The BSE volume for the day was 445195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Today :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS trading at ₹215.8, down -3.01% from yesterday's ₹222.5

The stock price of APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS is currently at 215.8, which represents a decrease of 3.01%. The net change is -6.7, indicating a decrease in the stock value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹222.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on the BSE, the volume was 445,195 shares and the closing price was 222.5.

