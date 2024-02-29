APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹221 with an open price of ₹222. The high for the day was ₹229.6 and the low was ₹212.3. The market cap is ₹4561.47 cr with a 52-week high of ₹234.5 and a low of ₹170.15. The BSE volume was 260162 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
