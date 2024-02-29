Hello User
APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 221 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.75 per share. Investors should monitor APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Stock Price Today

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS Share Price Today : APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at 221 with an open price of 222. The high for the day was 229.6 and the low was 212.3. The market cap is 4561.47 cr with a 52-week high of 234.5 and a low of 170.15. The BSE volume was 260162 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS share price Live :APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS closed at ₹221 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS on BSE, the volume was 260,162 shares with a closing price of 221.

