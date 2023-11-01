APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, APL Apollo Tubes opened at a price of ₹1612.05 and closed at ₹1602.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1626.05 and a low of ₹1559.8. The market capitalization of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹43,392.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1806.2 and the 52-week low is ₹990. The trading volume on the BSE for APL Apollo Tubes was 26,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.