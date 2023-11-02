Hello User
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

APL Apollo Tubes stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 1564.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.2 per share. Investors should monitor APL Apollo Tubes stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APL Apollo Tubes

On the last day, APL Apollo Tubes opened at 1573.3 and closed at 1564.65. The high for the day was 1578.75 and the low was 1505.15. The market capitalization of APL Apollo Tubes is 42353.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1806.2 and the 52-week low is 990. The BSE volume for the stock was 18834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price Live :APL Apollo Tubes closed at ₹1564.65 on last trading day

On the last day, APL Apollo Tubes had a BSE volume of 18,834 shares and closed at a price of 1,564.65.

