Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

APL Apollo Tubes stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 1623.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1594.2 per share. Investors should monitor APL Apollo Tubes stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APL Apollo Tubes

On the last day of trading, APL Apollo Tubes opened at 1636.2 and closed at 1623.35. The stock reached a high of 1636.2 and a low of 1601.85 during the day. The market capitalization of APL Apollo Tubes is 44,576.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1806.2 and the 52-week low is 990. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5529.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price update :APL Apollo Tubes trading at ₹1594.2, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹1623.35

APL Apollo Tubes stock is currently trading at a price of 1594.2, which represents a decrease of 1.8% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -29.15.

30 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price live: Today's Price range

APL Apollo Tubes stock reached a low of 1591.7 and a high of 1636.2 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST APL Apollo Tubes Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Steel119.5-0.4-0.33134.8598.15145907.74
Jindal Steel & Power647.053.050.47722.15429.366004.8
APL Apollo Tubes1601.25-22.1-1.361806.2990.044407.6
Jindal Stainless449.0-0.85-0.19541.45132.5336972.21
Steel Authority Of India84.050.140.17103.5973.834717.07
30 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price Live :APL Apollo Tubes closed at ₹1623.35 on last trading day

In the last day of trading, APL Apollo Tubes had a BSE volume of 5529 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1623.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.