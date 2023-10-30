APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, APL Apollo Tubes opened at ₹1636.2 and closed at ₹1623.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1636.2 and a low of ₹1601.85 during the day. The market capitalization of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹44,576.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1806.2 and the 52-week low is ₹990. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5529.
APL Apollo Tubes stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1594.2, which represents a decrease of 1.8% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -29.15.
APL Apollo Tubes stock reached a low of ₹1591.7 and a high of ₹1636.2 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Steel
|119.5
|-0.4
|-0.33
|134.85
|98.15
|145907.74
|Jindal Steel & Power
|647.05
|3.05
|0.47
|722.15
|429.3
|66004.8
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1601.25
|-22.1
|-1.36
|1806.2
|990.0
|44407.6
|Jindal Stainless
|449.0
|-0.85
|-0.19
|541.45
|132.53
|36972.21
|Steel Authority Of India
|84.05
|0.14
|0.17
|103.59
|73.8
|34717.07
In the last day of trading, APL Apollo Tubes had a BSE volume of 5529 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1623.35.
