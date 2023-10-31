Hello User
APL Apollo Tubes share price Today Live Updates : APL Apollo Tubes Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

APL Apollo Tubes stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1623.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1608.95 per share. Investors should monitor APL Apollo Tubes stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

APL Apollo Tubes

On the last day of trading, APL Apollo Tubes opened at 1636.2 and closed at 1623.35. The stock reached a high of 1636.2 and a low of 1591.7. The market capitalization of APL Apollo Tubes is 44,621.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1806.2, while the 52-week low is 990. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price Today :APL Apollo Tubes trading at ₹1608.95, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1623.35

The current stock price of APL Apollo Tubes is 1608.95. There has been a 0.89% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -14.4.

31 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST APL Apollo Tubes share price Live :APL Apollo Tubes closed at ₹1623.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for APL Apollo Tubes on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,375. The closing price of the shares was 1623.35.

