Tue Aug 01 2023 11:11:22
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 5176.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5063.45 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5180.1 and closed at 5176.1. The highest price reached during the day was 5210.05, while the lowest price was 5055. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is currently 72898.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362, and the 52-week low is 3989.1. A total of 13881 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16:47 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5063.45, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹5176.1

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5063.45 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -112.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.18% and the value has decreased by 112.65.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01:48 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5065.5, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹5176.1

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5065.5. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -110.6, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 10:45:48 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5176.1 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Apollo Hospital shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 13,888 shares. The closing price of the shares was 5,176.1.

