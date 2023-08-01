Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5180.1 and closed at ₹5176.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5210.05, while the lowest price was ₹5055. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is currently ₹72898.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. A total of 13881 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5063.45 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -112.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.18% and the value has decreased by ₹112.65.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5065.5. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -110.6, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Apollo Hospital shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 13,888 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹5,176.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!