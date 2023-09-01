Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM ISTLivemint
Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 4875 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4818.35 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4865.05 and closed at ₹4875 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹4910.65 and a low of ₹4804.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69,280.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 8405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:33:36 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4875 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's BSE volume was 8,405 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,875.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!