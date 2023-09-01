Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4865.05 and closed at ₹4875 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹4910.65 and a low of ₹4804.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69,280.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 8405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.