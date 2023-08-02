Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 5176.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5030.6 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5180.1 and closed at 5176.1. The highest price reached during the day was 5210.05, while the lowest price was 5021. The market capitalization of the company is 72332.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 26577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5176.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 26,577 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,176.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.