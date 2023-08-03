Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 5030.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4991.55 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹5031 and the close price was ₹5030.6. The stock had a high of ₹5036.2 and a low of ₹4975.2. The company's market capitalization is 71770.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 8958 shares.
03 Aug 2023, 08:25:01 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5030.6 yesterday
