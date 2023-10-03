Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹5050, the close price was ₹5026.15, the high was ₹5182.8, and the low was ₹5026.55. The market capitalization was ₹74,048.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5362 and a 52-week low of ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 17,150 shares.

