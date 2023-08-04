comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge as Positive Earnings Report is Released

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 4994.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4996.3 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4981.95 and closed at 4991.55. The stock had a high of 5028.85 and a low of 4956.7. The market capitalization of the company is 71,806.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5362 and 3989.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 39,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37:49 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4996.3, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹4994.05

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4996.3, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:15:06 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5029.95, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹4994.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5029.95. There has been a 0.72 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 35.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 35.9.

04 Aug 2023, 09:05:00 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4994.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹4991.55

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 4994.05 with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.5 points, representing a 0.05% change.

04 Aug 2023, 08:11:05 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4991.55 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 39,218 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,991.55.

