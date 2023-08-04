Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge as Positive Earnings Report is Released

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4981.95 and closed at ₹4991.55. The stock had a high of ₹5028.85 and a low of ₹4956.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,806.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5362 and ₹3989.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 39,218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4996.3, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5029.95. There has been a 0.72 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 35.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹35.9.
The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹4994.05 with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.5 points, representing a 0.05% change.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 39,218 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹4,991.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!