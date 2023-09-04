Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital stock soars with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 4837.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4838.35 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4821.1 and closed at 4818.35. The stock's highest price for the day was 4851.8 and the lowest was 4802.15. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 69,591.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 9241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital September futures opened at 4867.3 as against previous close of 4859.9

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4840. The bid price is 4861.3 and the offer price is 4863.1. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2233000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4838.35, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹4837.65

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4838.35. There has been a slight increase of 0.01% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4840, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹4837.65

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4840 with a net change of 2.35, representing a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months-6.79%
6 Months9.8%
YTD8.1%
1 Year13.17%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4840, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹4818.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4840 with a percent change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% compared to the previous day. The net change is 21.65, indicating that the stock price has increased by 21.65. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4818.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9241. The closing price for the stock was 4818.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.