Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4510 and closed at ₹4512.45 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were ₹4571.05 and ₹4504.5, respectively. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹65523.39 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were ₹4900 and ₹3365.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8214 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4557.05, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹4512.45
