Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint
Apollo Hospital

Apollo Hospital's opening price for the current session was 4510. The highest price it reached during the session was 4571.05, while the lowest it went was 4504.5.

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4510 and closed at 4512.45 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were 4571.05 and 4504.5, respectively. The market capitalization of the company stood at 65523.39 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were 4900 and 3365.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8214 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:01 AM IST Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4557.05, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹4512.45

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's BSE volume was 8214 shares and the closing price was 4512.45.

