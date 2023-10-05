Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at ₹5067.05 and closed at ₹5117.6. The stock reached a high of ₹5089.45 and a low of ₹4985.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹72,592.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.