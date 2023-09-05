Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 4837.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4829 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was 4844.95 and the close price was 4837.65. The high price for the day was 4852.3 and the low price was 4818. The market capitalization for Apollo Hospital is 69,433.61 crore. The 52-week high price for the stock is 5362, while the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Apollo Hospitals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2265. The closing price of the shares was 4837.65.

