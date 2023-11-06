Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Shares Surge as Positive Earnings Report Boosts Investor Confidence

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4950 and closed at ₹4885.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5163.6 and a low of ₹4933.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74192.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹5362 and ₹4078.4 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 24646 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.