Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 5048.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5047.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

The last day of trading for Apollo Hospital saw an open price of 5048.05 and a close price of 5048.45. The stock reached a high of 5075 and a low of 5027.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 72,575.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5047.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹5048.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5047.5 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.02% and the net change is -0.95.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5048.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 4,771 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,048.45.

