Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital sees surge in trading as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 4823.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4984.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4854.95 and closed at 4823.05. The stock reached a high of 4992.8 and a low of 4841.3. The company's market capitalization is 71675.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. On the BSE, a total of 14936 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months-3.68%
6 Months12.74%
YTD11.32%
1 Year16.39%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4984.95, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹4823.05

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4984.95 with a percent change of 3.36 and a net change of 161.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.36% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 161.9 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4823.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,936 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,823.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.