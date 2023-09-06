Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital sees surge in trading as investors show confidence

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4854.95 and closed at ₹4823.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4992.8 and a low of ₹4841.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹71675.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. On the BSE, a total of 14936 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.17%
|3 Months
|-3.68%
|6 Months
|12.74%
|YTD
|11.32%
|1 Year
|16.39%
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4984.95 with a percent change of 3.36 and a net change of 161.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.36% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 161.9 points.
On the last day, the trading volume for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,936 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,823.05.
