LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital sees a boost in stock prices today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4980.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5010.6 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5029.95 and closed at 4994.05. The stock had a high of 5035 and a low of 4965.05. The market capitalization of the company is 71,526.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The stock had a trading volume of 6693 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:46:39 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5010.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5010.6, with a net change of 29.95 and a percent change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 29.95 points or 0.6% from its previous close.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:30:10 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4992, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4992, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 11.35. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, and it has gained 11.35 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18:22 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5000, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5000. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.35, which suggests that the stock has gained 19.35 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03:24 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4975.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that its price is 4975.5 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -5.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% and the actual change in price is -5.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49:50 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969.05, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4969.05. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 11.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:36:23 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospitals is 4969.5. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 11.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:22:05 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4995, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹4980.65

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4995, with a net change of 14.35, representing a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:05:31 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4974.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹4994.05

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4974.55, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -19.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and there has been a decrease of 19.5 points in the stock value.

07 Aug 2023, 08:16:28 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4994.05 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 6693 shares, with a closing price of 4994.05.

