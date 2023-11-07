Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plummet: Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5149.95 and closed at ₹5154.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹5229.75, while the lowest price was ₹5140. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74031.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 12000 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.68%
|3 Months
|4.58%
|6 Months
|11.67%
|YTD
|15.35%
|1 Year
|18.39%
