Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plummet: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 5154.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5148.8 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5149.95 and closed at 5154.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 5229.75, while the lowest price was 5140. The market capitalization of the company is 74031.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 12000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5148.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹5154.75

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5148.8, with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.95. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.68%
3 Months4.58%
6 Months11.67%
YTD15.35%
1 Year18.39%
07 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5148.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹5154.75

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5148.8 with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.95, suggesting a decrease of 5.95 from the previous trading session.

07 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5154.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 12,000 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 5,154.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.