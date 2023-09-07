Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 4980.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5034.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4991.95 and closed at 4980.6. The highest price reached during the day was 5041.55, while the lowest price was 4953.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at 72,394.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, while the 52-week low is 4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4980.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,822. The closing price of the shares was 4,980.6.

