Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4991.95 and closed at ₹4980.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5041.55, while the lowest price was ₹4953.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹72,394.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, while the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822 shares on the BSE.
07 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4980.6 on last trading day
