LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 4980.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5016 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4965.05 and closed at 4980.65. The highest price reached during the day was 5024.4, while the lowest was 4957. The market capitalization of the company stood at 72,122.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 5362, and the 52-week low was 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:25:17 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4980.65 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10,562 shares. The closing price for the day was 4,980.65.

