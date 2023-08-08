Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 4980.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5016 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4965.05 and closed at ₹4980.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5024.4, while the lowest was ₹4957. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹72,122.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹5362, and the 52-week low was ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10562 shares.
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4980.65 yesterday
