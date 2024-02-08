Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 6197.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6201.85 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital Stock Price Today

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 6220.05 and closed at 6197.2. The highest price reached during the day was 6243.9, while the lowest price was 6156.95. The market capitalization of the company is 89173.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6397.75, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

