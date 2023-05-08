Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital Stock Soars High on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital Stock Soars High on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST Livemint
Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

The open price of Apollo Hospital for the current session was 4602.25. The highest price recorded during the session was 4636.3, while the lowest price was 4585.

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4602.25 and closed at 4601.85 on the last day of trading. The highest price of the day was 4636.3, and the lowest was 4585. The company's market capitalization was 66572.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4900, and the 52-week low was 3365.9. The BSE volume for the day was 2244 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:06:41 AM IST

Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4626, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹4601.85

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4626, with a net change of 24.15 and a percent change of 0.52. This suggests a slight increase in the value of the stock. However, without further information on the company's financial performance and market trends, it is difficult to draw any concrete conclusions about the stock's potential future performance.

08 May 2023, 10:51:43 AM IST

Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4633.7, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹4601.85

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 4633.7, with a net change of 31.85 and a percent change of 0.69. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional context, it is difficult to determine the implications of this data for investors.

08 May 2023, 10:42:37 AM IST

Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4601.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 2244 shares and closed at a price of 4601.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout