Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence in Future Growth

On the last day, the Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5180.95 and closed at ₹5165. The highest price for the day was ₹5180.95, while the lowest was ₹5123.35. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹73762.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 14156 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹153.05 (-1.45%) & ₹105.0 (-0.66%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹96.0 (+6.43%) & ₹59.85 (+4.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 5140.0 2.2 0.04 5362.0 4078.4 73905.32 Max Healthcare Institute 597.6 0.5 0.08 630.0 410.55 58022.35 Fortis Healthcare 335.45 -1.9 -0.56 352.0 245.4 25325.07 Global Health 840.0 9.45 1.14 842.95 391.05 22528.39 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2715.3 54.2 2.04 2685.0 1762.7 22520.86

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5138.3, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹5137.8 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5138.3 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.01% and the change in value is 0.5.

Apollo Hospital November futures opened at 5169.3 as against previous close of 5165.45 Apollo Hospital's spot price is currently at 5143.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5166.25 while the offer price is 5169.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is at 2273875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day is ₹5110.25 and the high price is ₹5144.7.

Apollo Hospital Live Updates APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE More Information

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5144.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5137.8 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5144.7 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change in price is 6.9.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.58% 3 Months 3.68% 6 Months 11.84% YTD 14.72% 1 Year 17.72%

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5124.65, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹5137.8 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5124.65. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.15 in the stock price.

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5165 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,156 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹5,165.