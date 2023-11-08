Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence in Future Growth

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 5137.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5138.3 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, the Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5180.95 and closed at 5165. The highest price for the day was 5180.95, while the lowest was 5123.35. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 73762.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 14156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 153.05 (-1.45%) & 105.0 (-0.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 96.0 (+6.43%) & 59.85 (+4.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5140.02.20.045362.04078.473905.32
Max Healthcare Institute597.60.50.08630.0410.5558022.35
Fortis Healthcare335.45-1.9-0.56352.0245.425325.07
Global Health840.09.451.14842.95391.0522528.39
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2715.354.22.042685.01762.722520.86
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5138.3 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.01% and the change in value is 0.5.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Apollo Hospital November futures opened at 5169.3 as against previous close of 5165.45

Apollo Hospital's spot price is currently at 5143.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5166.25 while the offer price is 5169.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is at 2273875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day is 5110.25 and the high price is 5144.7.

08 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5144.7 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change in price is 6.9.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.58%
3 Months3.68%
6 Months11.84%
YTD14.72%
1 Year17.72%
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5124.65. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, suggesting a decrease of 13.15 in the stock price.

On the last day of trading, the volume of Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,156 shares. The closing price of the stock was 5,165.

