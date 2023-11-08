Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence in Future Growth

On the last day, the Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5180.95 and closed at ₹5165. The highest price for the day was ₹5180.95, while the lowest was ₹5123.35. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹73762.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 14156 shares.
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹153.05 (-1.45%) & ₹105.0 (-0.66%) respectively.
Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹96.0 (+6.43%) & ₹59.85 (+4.91%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|5140.0
|2.2
|0.04
|5362.0
|4078.4
|73905.32
|Max Healthcare Institute
|597.6
|0.5
|0.08
|630.0
|410.55
|58022.35
|Fortis Healthcare
|335.45
|-1.9
|-0.56
|352.0
|245.4
|25325.07
|Global Health
|840.0
|9.45
|1.14
|842.95
|391.05
|22528.39
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2715.3
|54.2
|2.04
|2685.0
|1762.7
|22520.86
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5138.3 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.01% and the change in value is 0.5.
Apollo Hospital's spot price is currently at 5143.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5166.25 while the offer price is 5169.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is at 2273875.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day is ₹5110.25 and the high price is ₹5144.7.
The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5144.7 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change in price is 6.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.58%
|3 Months
|3.68%
|6 Months
|11.84%
|YTD
|14.72%
|1 Year
|17.72%
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5124.65. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.15 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,156 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹5,165.
