Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

08:06 AM IST
Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 5033.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5030 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Apollo Hospital was 5014.95 and the close price was 5033.75. The highest price during the day was 5042.4 and the lowest price was 4989. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 72,323.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 9024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5033.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9024 shares. The closing price for the shares was 5033.75.

