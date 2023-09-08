Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Apollo Hospital was ₹5014.95 and the close price was ₹5033.75. The highest price during the day was ₹5042.4 and the lowest price was ₹4989. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹72,323.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 9024 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5033.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9024 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹5033.75.