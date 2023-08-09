comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 5022.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5005.6 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at a price of 5035.8 and closed at 5015.7. The stock reached a high of 5053 and a low of 4984.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 72,208.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:15:56 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5005.6, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5022.75

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5005.6, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -17.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a decrease of 17.15.

09 Aug 2023, 10:07:01 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5007.05, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹5022.75

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 5007.05, showing a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -15.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a loss of 15.7.

09 Aug 2023, 09:50:09 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5019.2, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5022.75

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5019.2, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -3.55. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and a net decrease in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:35:33 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5005.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5022.75

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5005.5. The percent change is -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by 17.25.

09 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:21:19 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5010.75, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹5022.75

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5010.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12, suggesting a decrease of 12. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5022, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5015.7

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5022. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.13% and a net change of 6.3 points.

09 Aug 2023, 08:27:15 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5015.7 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 10,296 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 5,015.7.

