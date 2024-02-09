Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 6179.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6238.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital Stock Price Today

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 6150.05 and closed at 6179.35. The stock reached a high of 6367.9 and a low of 6150.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 89706.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6397.75, while the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 8841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital on the BSE had a volume of 8841 shares. The closing price for the stock was 6179.35.

