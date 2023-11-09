Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 5137.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5110.65 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5130.05 and closed at 5137.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 5144.7, while the lowest price was 5088.3. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 73483.31 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. A total of 6028 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5110.65 with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous day. The net change is -27.15, indicating a decrease of 27.15 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Apollo Hospital stock.

