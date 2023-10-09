Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 5056.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5047 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5027.05 and closed at 5047.5. The highest price reached during the day was 5085.05, while the lowest was 5027.05. The market capitalization of the company is 72,709.03 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 5362 and a low of 4078.4. The total trading volume on the BSE for the day was 4141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5040.75 as against previous close of 5075.3

Apollo Hospital's current spot price is 5042.4. The bid price is 5057.3 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5061.0 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for the stock is 2337250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5047, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹5056.8

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5047 with a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.8, suggesting a decrease of 9.8 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5056.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹5047.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5056.8. There has been a 0.18 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.3 points.

09 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5047.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a total volume of 4141 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5047.5.

