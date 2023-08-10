comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 5022.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4981.2 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, the Apollo Hospital stock opened at 5022.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 5023.9, while the lowest price was 4960. The market capitalization of the company is 71622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, while the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:00:20 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5022.75 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4608 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 5022.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout