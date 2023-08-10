Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 5022.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4981.2 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the Apollo Hospital stock opened at ₹5022.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5023.9, while the lowest price was ₹4960. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, while the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4608 shares.
10 Aug 2023, 08:00:20 AM IST
